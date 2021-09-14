Talen Energy Can't Pull Plug On Early Retirement Suit

By Rachel Stone (September 14, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge shot down Talen Energy's bid to escape a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action from workers who say they lost early retirement benefits after Talen was created in 2016, despite the company's claim that separation agreements barred the suit. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl's opinion on Monday noted that when ruling on a motion to dismiss, courts must focus on the pleadings, rather than anything "extraneous." There's an exception that could apply if the agreements at issue were essential to the plaintiffs' claims, but that wasn't true of this suit, he concluded. "For this court to...

