Pot Co. Prez Wants Out Of 'Borat' Actor's Copyright Suit

By Katryna Perera (September 14, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The president of cannabis company Solar Therapuetics Inc. has asked to be dismissed from a copyright infringement suit brought against him and the company by "Borat" actor Sacha Baron Cohen for allegedly putting an image of the Borat character on a billboard without permission. In a motion filed in Massachusetts federal court Monday, Edward Dow III argued that Baron Cohen has failed to show how Dow was directly involved in the alleged copyright infringement. "Nowhere in the complaint do the plaintiffs allege how Mr. Dow 'personally participated in the tort,' nor do they provide a single factual allegation to support their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS