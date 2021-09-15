Black Officers' Hiring Bias Claims Won't Get Class Treatment

By Lauraann Wood (September 15, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to give class treatment to a group of Cook County correctional officers' claims that the county's hiring process discriminates against African American applicants, saying the officers' allegations can't be proved with common evidence. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Coleman Johnson said the correctional officers haven't presented enough evidence to convince her that she should certify various classes in their suit claiming that the county's correctional officer hiring process incorporates unrelated and unreliable selection and screening factors that have adversely affected Black applicants since at least 2013. Particularly lacking is common evidence, such as a departmentwide policy,...

