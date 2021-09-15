NJ Gov.'s Deputy GC Heads To Lowenstein Sandler

By Nick Muscavage (September 15, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP is bolstering its litigation practice with a top attorney from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration. McKenzie Wilson, deputy chief counsel to Murphy, will be joining the Roseland, New Jersey-based firm on Sept. 29, Lowenstein Sandler's litigation chair, Christopher Porrino, told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. The news of her hire was first reported by the New Jersey Globe. Porrino, who served as New Jersey's attorney general under then-Gov. Chris Christie, said Lowenstein Sandler hired Wilson because of the invaluable experience she's gained from working in the governor's office during the coronavirus pandemic. "We do a lot of crisis...

