Playwright Wins 1st Circ. IP Appeal Over Novel Adaptations

By Dorothy Atkins (September 13, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday reversed a decision that cut a Puerto Rican playwright out of the equation when considering who owns copyrights to theatrical adaptations that were published without permission, finding Monday that a judge's pretrial error "regrettably fundamentally altered" the case's course and that the playwright is entitled to a six-figure verdict.

In a 27-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel vacated a September 2017 pretrial opinion and found that playwright Roberto Ramos Perea is the rightful copyright holder of theatrical adaptations of novels by the late author Enrique Laguerre, who died in 2005, and not the author's heirs....

