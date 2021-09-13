AT&T Settles Trademark Fight Over Long-Dead 'Cingular'

By Bill Donahue (September 13, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- AT&T has reached a settlement to end a trademark dispute with a company that wanted to revive the long-dormant "Cingular" brand name. In a stipulation filed Monday, AT&T and Dormitus Brands LLC jointly asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit in which the small company accused the telecom giant of unfairly trying to retain control over the old wireless brand name. Meanwhile, on the same day, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board formally ruled in AT&T's favor after Dormitus abandoned a disputed effort to secure trademark registrations for the name. Cingular was a...

