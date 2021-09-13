Cyprus Mines Asks To Join Imerys Ch. 11 J&J Suit

By Vince Sullivan (September 13, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Cyprus Mines Corp. asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge for permission to join into the Chapter 11 suit of bankrupt successor company Imerys Talc America against Johnson & Johnson, saying the two companies' interests in indemnity rights against J&J are closely related. In its motion filed Friday, Cyprus said it filed an adversary suit over a year ago seeking a declaration pertaining to its indemnity rights against J&J relating to personal claims arising from exposure to J&J products containing talc mined by Cyprus, and that allowing Imerys to pursue similar claims in its own recently filed adversary suit against J&J would be...

