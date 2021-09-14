Formosa Plastics To Pay $2.8M For Texas Fires, Explosions

By Clark Mindock (September 14, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Formosa Plastics Corp. has agreed to pay a $2.85 million civil penalty to settle 20 Clean Air Act allegations related to a series of fires and explosions at one of its petrochemical plants in Texas. The settlement was filed with a Texas federal court Monday alongside the corresponding complaint, which accused the Taiwanese plastics maker of failing to prevent the fires, explosions and accidental chemical releases between 2013 and 2016 at its Point Comfort, Texas, plant that caused second- and third-degree burns and other injuries to workers. The company also agreed to improve its risk management program to come into compliance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS