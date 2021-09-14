Del. Justices Uphold Appraisal Right Waivers In Split Ruling

By Vince Sullivan (September 14, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday ruled that common shareholders are able to contractually waive their statutory rights for a court determination of the fair value of their shares in a Delaware corporation, upholding a lower court ruling that drew a rare dissenting opinion from a member of the state's high court. In a majority opinion written by Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, the court found that minority shareholders of economic security firm Authentix had given up their rights to court appraisal of their shares in a 2008 stockholder agreement with the company, which then completed a third-party merger transaction that left them...

