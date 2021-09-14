Glass Co. Takes $1.3M Defect Coverage Fight To 9th Circ.

By Eli Flesch (September 14, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A California glassmaker asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its bid for $1.3 million in coverage from Liberty Mutual for a settlement it reached with a construction contractor tasked with helping to build a $20 million San Diego home. Glasswerks LA told the appellate court Monday that Liberty Mutual was ducking responsibility for the cost of property damage to the home caused by alleged defects in the glassmaker's products. Under its general liability policy, Glasswerks said, Liberty Mutual was obligated to defend the claims and the settlement cost because Glasswerks had properly alleged there was a potential for coverage of the...

