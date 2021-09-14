Judge Shuts Down Finjan Investors' Suit Over $44M Sale

By Craig Clough (September 14, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed with prejudice Finjan Holdings investors' proposed securities class action over the cybersecurity company's $44 million sale to Fortress Investment Group, finding the lead plaintiff again failed to allege any plausible motive for leadership to devalue the company. Judge Edward M. Chen said lead plaintiff Robert Grier "selectively cites" from a recommendation statement Finjan filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to his benefit, and a full examination of the document leads to the conclusion that Finjan was sold at a fair market price. Judge Chen had already dismissed the suit earlier in the year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS