Ex-Mass. Mayor Fighting Corruption Conviction Seeks 3 Years

By Hannah Albarazi (September 14, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A 29-year-old former Massachusetts mayor who continues to dispute a corruption conviction handed down in May has pushed back on federal prosecutors' bid for an 11-year prison term, arguing that far worse corruption cases have yielded far less prison time and that three years is long enough. Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia on Monday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to show him mercy, arguing in a sentencing memo that the government's sentencing bid relied on "cherry-picked outlier cases imposing Draconian sentences from other districts." Correia's case "evokes the legend of Icarus," his attorneys argued. "Mr. Correia flew early, high, and...

