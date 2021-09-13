General Mills Buyers Take 2nd Shot At Fruit Snack Settlement

By Lauren Berg (September 13, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A group of buyers alleging General Mills Inc. mislabels its fruit-flavored snacks as having no artificial flavor once again asked a California federal judge Monday to approve their settlement, saying the revised deal requires the food giant to completely remove the "no artificial flavors" label. The parties first reached a deal last September, but in June, U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz scrapped the proposed settlement over collusion concerns after finding that it offers the class of thousands of fruit snack buyers no money and a large payout to its attorneys. In their revised deal, the parties agreed that General Mills...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS