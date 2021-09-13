Pearson Says Chegg's Sale Of Textbook Answers Infringes IP

By Dave Simpson (September 13, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Pearson Education Inc. hit education technology company Chegg Inc. with a copyright infringement suit in New Jersey federal court Monday, alleging Chegg reaps hundreds of millions of dollars each year from a product that provides students with answers from Pearson textbooks. The textbook-maker said that Chegg's "Chegg Study" service, which charges students $14.95 per month for access to textbook answers, rips off Pearson's copyrighted material without permission. "Textbook questions are intended to be part of the learning progression," Pearson said. "Educators assign selected textbook questions as homework and as study aids to help in the education process. Chegg's infringement through the...

