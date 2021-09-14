Ohio AG Slams Google's Bid To Ditch 'Common Carrier' Suit

By Nadia Dreid (September 14, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Ohio is fighting to keep alive its battle to have Google declared a common carrier and its search engine a public utility, telling a state judge that the tech behemoth's argument to get the case tossed "reads like search results compiled by Ask Jeeves." "There is lots of talking around the issue, some in-depth analysis of tangential issues and a few non sequiturs, but the reader is left unconvinced that what one is reading hits the mark," the state told Ohio Judge James P. Schuck on Monday in its memorandum opposing the motion to dismiss. The only question that the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS