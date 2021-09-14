Sea Mining Biz Seeks $220M From Would-Be SPAC Investors

By McCord Pagan (September 14, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Metals Co., a business that plans to mine the seafloor for metals used in electric vehicle batteries, is suing two would-be investors in New York federal court for a combined $220 million for allegedly shirking contracts to invest in the company as part of its go-public deal. TMC, the business formed from the merger of special purpose acquisition company Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. and DeepGreen Metals Inc., sued Ramas Capital Management LLC and its affiliates for $200 million and Ethos Fund I LP and its affiliates for $20 million in separate lawsuits Monday. TMC is accusing Ramas and Ethos of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS