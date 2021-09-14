FERC Keeps STL Spire Pipeline Open, For Now

By Morgan Conley (September 14, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday temporarily allowed a St. Louis-area gas pipeline to remain open while the agency reviews its permitting, an order that drew sharp dissent from one commissioner who called the move an unlawful means for FERC to address a self-inflicted crisis. A majority of FERC commissioners agreed to issue a temporary certificate of public convenience and necessity to Spire STL Pipeline LLC to enable the pipeline to stay open until Dec. 12 while the agency constructs a long-term plan of action. The order comes one week to the day after the D.C. Circuit refused to reconsider...

