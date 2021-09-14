Clean Energy Strikes It Rich With House Dems' Tax Proposal

By Keith Goldberg (September 14, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A far-reaching proposal by the U.S. House of Representatives' tax-writing committee would accelerate clean energy development at an unprecedented pace. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee began marking up the clean energy portion of their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill on Tuesday. The proposal, which lawmakers unveiled last Friday, checks off nearly all the boxes on the industry's wish list. That includes a longer runway for project developers and investors to reap tax credits, eagerly awaited eligibility for energy storage, hydrogen and electric transmission, and a direct pay option for smaller developers in lieu of tax credits. Combined with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS