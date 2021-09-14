NJ Justices Decry Judge's Offending Remarks About Women

By Bill Wichert (September 14, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday blasted a municipal court judge's "offensive" comments about women during a 2019 hearing in a domestic violence case as the jurist sought a lesser form of discipline over the remarks, which included that men should let women know "you're the man and you're in control." During a hearing Tuesday in a disciplinary action against Municipal Court Judge Steven A. Brister, justices criticized his comments while the judge's attorney, Alan Dexter Bowman, urged the court to impose a reprimand rather than the one-month unpaid suspension recommended by the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, or...

