Warren Says Fed Must Break Up 'Irredeemable' Wells Fargo

By Jon Hill (September 14, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo in the wake of its latest run-in with regulators, pressuring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to flex some enforcement muscle as the Biden administration considers whether to keep him for a second term. In a Monday letter to Powell, the Massachusetts Democrat argued the California-based Wells Fargo & Co. is an "irredeemable repeat offender" that has proven itself unable to get its house in order after years of scandals and will continue to put consumers at risk of harm unless more drastic action is taken. "The Fed has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS