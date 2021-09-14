Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rutgers Students Can't Remove Judge In COVID Vaccine Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 14, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has shot down a request from Rutgers students that he recuse himself from their suit over the university's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students due to the jurist's previous stint as an adjunct professor at the institution's law school, saying he could address the matter "fairly and impartially."

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi on Monday denied the recusal bid from five students and fellow plaintiff and nonprofit Children's Health Defense Inc., rejecting their argument that his part-time position as a lecturer in the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters creates the appearance that he could be...

