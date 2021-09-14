Boies Schiller Snags Ex-DOJ Deputy In LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 14, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP scored a U.S. Department of Justice assistant deputy chief to join the firm's Los Angeles office, the firm announced Tuesday. Alison Anderson, who worked in the Fraud Section of the Criminal Division of the DOJ, will join Boies Schiller as a partner in the global investigations and white collar practice. Anderson told Law360 that although she has spent her career in the public sector, she always wanted to enter private practice. "The practice of working for clients, and helping them navigate these types of issues has always been something I was interested in," Anderson said. "And, in fact,...

