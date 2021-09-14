Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Asked To Revive Antitrust Suit Against Nashville PD

By Khorri Atkinson (September 14, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A private security firm is urging the Sixth Circuit to revive allegations that Nashville and its police department's decision to go into the private security business amounts to unlawful monopolization, arguing there's sufficient evidence showing city officials' intent to stifle competition.

In its opening brief Monday, Comprehensive Security Inc. asked the appeals court to overturn a Tennessee federal judge's June order tossing the company's claim that the Metro Nashville Police Department's 2013 policy change forbidding off-duty officers from working for private security companies is part of a scheme to dominate the private security services market.

U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!