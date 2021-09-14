3 Firms Guide Sportradar's $513M IPO

By Jasmin Jackson (September 14, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Sports betting service Sportradar began trading Tuesday, after pricing a $513 million initial public offering guided by three law firms. Sportradar Group AG priced its shares at $27 each, within its original range of $25 to $28 per share, and sold 19 million shares for gross proceeds of around $513 million. Sportradar now trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SRAD." The sports betting company, led by Latham & Watkins LLP, granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 2.85 million additional shares, according to the statement. The offering's underwriters are guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP....

