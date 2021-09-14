Fed. Circ. Wipes Out Omega's $4.6M Jury Win — For Now

By Tiffany Hu (September 14, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday threw out Omega Patents' $4.6 million jury win in a retrial over vehicle tracking technology, calling for a new damages trial with regard to one of the patents. In a 32-page precedential opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel said that a Florida federal court improperly barred CalAmp's expert, Dr. DeForest McDuff, from giving rebuttal testimony in a retrial last year that resulted in a jury finding that CalAmp infringed two patents owned by Omega and ordering $4.6 million in damages. CalAmp had argued that the district court erred in determining that the admissibility of McDuff's...

