NHTSA Asks Other Automakers For Aid On Tesla Probe

By Jonathan Capriel (September 14, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to compare Tesla Inc.'s driver assistance system Autopilot crash record with those of a dozen other vehicle manufacturers as part of the agency's ongoing investigation of the Elon Musk-founded company's cars, according to emails it sent Monday. The U.S. auto safety regulator emailed General Motors Co., BMW of North America LLC., Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and others requesting specific information related to mass-produced vehicles "equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances." This data would be used to support a "comparative analysis" as part of the...

