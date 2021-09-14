Blue Cross Tells Ga. Panel To Ax Claims It 'Inflated' Network

By Rosie Manins (September 14, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross asked the Peach State's intermediate appellate court Tuesday to end a proposed class action by Atlanta-area insureds claiming they were duped into paying premiums for a larger network than provided. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia Inc. said during oral arguments that a trial court judge wrongly denied in February its motion to dismiss the April 2019 complaint because it is barred by Georgia's "filed rate doctrine" that protects rates filed with an agency. The insureds allege Blue Cross falsely marketed its 2019 plan as including health care providers that were not actually in-network, tricking them into...

