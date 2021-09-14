Gov't Tells Justices CIA State Secrets Claim Wrongly Ignored

By Daniel Wilson (September 14, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Ninth Circuit wrongly relied on its own beliefs rather than deferring to the CIA when it issued a ruling that could allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to compel information from former CIA contractors. Then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo had made a "considered judgment" that revealing the information sought by Abu Zubaydah would harm national security and the circuit court majority had improperly substituted its own judgment in place of that state secret determination without giving the proper degree of deference to Pompeo, the government said in a reply brief filed Monday....

