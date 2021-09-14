Ga. Hospital System Sued Over 6-Month Data Breach

By Rosie Manins (September 14, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based hospital system was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday over an alleged six-month data breach said to have compromised the medical records and other private information of 1.4 million patients. St. Joseph's/Candler Health System Inc. was unaware that hackers had gained access to its information technology system in December 2020, until it was held to ransom for an unspecified amount in June, the complaint alleges. It was brought in a Georgia federal court by South Carolina resident Heather Betz, who seeks to certify as a class all patients whose information was accessed and disclosed without their permission during...

