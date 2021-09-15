Simpson Thacher Nabs Energy Pro From Latham

By Jessica Corso (September 15, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A former Latham & Watkins LLP partner specializing in oil and gas mergers and acquisitions has joined Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in Houston. Chris Bennett, who specializes in transactional work in the upstream and midstreams sectors, joined Simpson Thacher's energy and infrastructure practice, the firm announced Tuesday. "Chris is a rising star and will be an excellent complement to our incredibly talented energy and infrastructure practice, which advises investors across the energy value chain, including in oil and gas, renewables and energy transition," Robert Rabalais, head of Simpson Thacher's Houston office, said in a statement. Bennett didn't respond to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS