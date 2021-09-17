Seton Hall Gaming Law 'Bootcamp' Aims To Better Industry

By Nick Muscavage (September 17, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Seton Hall University School of Law is gearing up for its second annual gaming law "bootcamp," and the university is betting that participants will come out of the four-day program having learned a thing or two. The Seton Hall Law Gaming, Compliance & Integrity Bootcamp aims to teach best practices to sports betting and gaming industry professionals and serve as a networking event. It will begin on Sept. 19 with an in-person reception at the Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey, and last until Sept. 22, with all other sessions held at Seton Hall Law School in Newark, New Jersey....

