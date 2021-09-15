Ex-Assistant US Atty Joins Riley Safer In Chicago

By Adrian Cruz (September 15, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP added a former assistant U.S. attorney as a Chicago-based partner in its government enforcement, investigations and white collar practice, the firm announced. Abigail Peluso joined Riley Safer on Tuesday after spending over 11 years with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois. She told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to join the firm because of its people and culture. "The firm really is focused on providing excellent service to its clients while doing so in a way that's filled with integrity," she said. "The firm is diverse in a way that's...

