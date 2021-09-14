One Boerum Place Developers Land $176M In Financing

By McCord Pagan (September 14, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The developers behind the One Boerum Place development in downtown Brooklyn landed about $176.5 million in financing for a recapitalization of the residential project, according to an announcement Tuesday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrowers. Developers Avery Hall Investments, Aria Development and Allegra Holdings secured the senior and mezzanine financing from QuadReal Property Group and Global Holdings Management Group to transition the 138-unit development from condos to luxury rentals, the statement said. "Pivoting the project to a rental regime was an incredibly difficult and highly complex maneuver," Avery Hall founding partner Avi Fisher said in the...

