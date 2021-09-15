Broker Ducks $22M Oil Investment Fraud Trial With SEC Deal

By Rachel Scharf (September 15, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- One of three brokers accused of selling $22 million worth of unregistered securities disguised as partnerships in oil and gas drilling projects has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of a long-awaited Texas federal jury trial. Robert J. Balunas and his company R. Thomas & Co. LLC will pay the SEC $10,000 to avoid facing trial in October alongside fellow brokers Leon Ali Parvizian and Alfredo Gonzalez and their companies, according to a settlement agreement filed Tuesday. The SEC has accused the three men of soliciting more than 340 "partners" to invest in drilling projects they...

