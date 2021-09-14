Judge Says $53M Deal Bars W.Va. Royalty Claims Against EQT

By Morgan Conley (September 14, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal court has sided with EQT Corp. and agreed to block gas leaseholders from going after the business in state court for allegedly shorting them on royalties, agreeing the royalty owners are bound by a $53.5 million class action settlement that resolved similar allegations. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey granted EQT's request and enforced a permanent injunction entered alongside a 2019 order finalizing a $53.5 million settlement between the energy company and tens of thousands of royalty owners. Judge Bailey said four individuals behind the state suit in Ritchie County, West Virginia — Diana L. Weiss, Mahlon F....

