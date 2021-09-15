Feds Get Partial Win In Suit Over Child's Hip Injury

By Jonathan Capriel (September 15, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday that a federally funded health clinic accused of failing to diagnose an infant's hip development disorder in time can't escape a suit under the state's Charitable Immunity Act, but can get its liability capped at $250,000. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi rejected the argument that North Hudson Community Action Corporation's status as a nonprofit entitles it to "absolute immunity" from a lawsuit brought by Berenice Vazquez and Arturo Lopez, who claim the clinic's medical staff were negligent in treating their child, Daniela Lopez. The argument that the hospital was organized "exclusively" for charitable...

