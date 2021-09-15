Colo. Timeshare Brokers Win Class Cert. In Overtime Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 15, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has granted conditional class certification to sales brokers who claim they were denied overtime wages and other benefits by a timeshare resort business that called them independent contractors rather than employees. U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello on Tuesday granted lead plaintiff Arthur McMahon's bid for conditional certification in his putative class action brought under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act against Breckenridge Grand Vacations LLC, which operates four shared-ownership properties in the ski resort town of Breckenridge, Colorado. Judge Arguello agreed to conditionally certify the case on behalf of all current and former sales brokers nationwide...

