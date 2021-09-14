Ga. Judge Weighs Injunction Against Insurance Executive

By Brett Barrouquere (September 14, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said Tuesday that the fate of insurance underwriting firm ISC Holdings' effort to permanently enjoin its former chief underwriting officer from competing with it may come down to how the idea of competition between the two is defined. U.S. District Judge Stephen Grimberg said during a hearing that whether Traci Davis, the former chief underwriting officer for ISC Holdings Inc., improperly took on her former employer depends on how the idea of competition is defined. Judge Grimberg did not immediately decide whether to issue a permanent injunction against Davis barring her from competing with ISC or using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS