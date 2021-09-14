Ex-SEC GC Rejoins Willkie To Lead Corp. Governance Practice

By Hailey Konnath (September 14, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission general counsel has rejoined Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in New York as head of its corporate governance practice, the firm said Tuesday. Robert B. Stebbins is a partner in Willkie's corporate and financial services department, the firm said in a statement. He spent 24 years at Willkie before joining the SEC in 2017, it said. While at the SEC, Stebbins led a 150-person team that advised on rulemaking and enforcement actions and put together commission opinions, according to the statement. He was at the helm of the SEC's Office of the General Counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS