Court Pauses Challenge To NJ Donor Disclosure Policy

By James Nani (September 14, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A federal court paused a suit Tuesday aimed at killing New Jersey's policy requiring tax-exempt charitable organizations to identify their donors after the state and a conservative advocacy group agreed to allow for time to amend the disputed policy. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp agreed to a joint request made Thursday by New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and the nonprofit Liberty Justice Center to pause the group's challenge. The stay is to give the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs Charities Registration Section time to amend the challenged policy after it suspended collection of donor information Aug. 16....

