Netflix Nixes 3 Patents From Broadcom Suit Under Alice

By Dave Simpson (September 14, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed without prejudice three streaming patents from Broadcom Corp.'s suit against Netflix Inc., ruling Tuesday that they are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling because they claim nothing more than abstract ideas. U.S. District Judge James Donato granted Netflix's motion to toss U.S. Patent Nos. 7,266,079, 8,959,245, and 8,270,992, but declined its bid to dismiss U.S. Patent No. 6,341,375, nor did he address the other patents in the suit, which were not subject to Netflix's dismissal bid. "Because the '079 patent, '245 patent, and '992 patent are directed to abstract ideas and lack inventive concepts,...

