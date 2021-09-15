FTC Rescinds Vertical Merger Guidelines; DOJ Might Follow

By Bryan Koenig (September 15, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission voted 3-2 along party lines Wednesday to repeal vertical merger guidelines that were finalized only last year, a move that could soon be followed by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. FTC Chair Lina Khan, a Democrat, expressed concern that courts could rely on last year's "misguided" document to clear otherwise anticompetitive mergers between companies on different points of the supply chain. Just an hour after the FTC's Democrats outvoted their Republican peers to rescind the guidance, which the FTC and DOJ had crafted jointly, the DOJ's acting antitrust chief issued a statement asserting...

