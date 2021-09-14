Ultravision Won't Get New Trial After Losing LED Patent Row

By Hailey Konnath (September 14, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday shot down a request for a new trial from LED maker Ultravision Technologies LLC, which lost its patent infringement suit against Absen Inc. and saw parts of its patents covering modular light-emitting diode technology struck down by a jury in June. In particular, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap rejected Ultravision's argument that he had erroneously constructed several terms in its patents before the trial. And regardless of those constructions, Ultravision can't show any prejudice, Judge Gilstrap said in his order. Ultravision had argued that the court erred in its construction of the term "sealed to...

