Arbitration OK'd In Ill. Nursing Home Death Suit

By Mike Curley (September 15, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has sent a wrongful death suit against a nursing home to arbitration, finding the agreement signed by the resident and his son is valid and enforceable under state law and that any questions about the agreement should have been raised before signing. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Linda Taylor's suit against UDI #4 LLC, which runs Leroy Manor, an assisted living facility in which Floyd Dodson was enrolled in August 2018. According to the suit, Dodson, who was 85 and had dementia, and his son Jack signed the contract, which included...

