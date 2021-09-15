Celeb Boxing Promoter Wants Out Of TV Host's Image Suit

By Max Jaeger (September 15, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A celebrity-boxing promoter on Tuesday asked a judge to toss a Philadelphia-area TV host's "frivolous" suit alleging that he dragged her name through the mud, or to at least strike "vicious allegations" of domestic abuse and sex harassment raised in her complaint. Celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman is fending off a lawsuit from a Philadelphia-area TV host who says he violated their contract, misused her likeness, and defamed her. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) In a July lawsuit, motivational speaker and Philly tourism channel host Gail Kasper said Celebrity Boxing Entertainment violated their contract and damaged her ability to build her personal...

