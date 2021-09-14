Hartford Ups Offer To $787M To End Boy Scouts Abuse Claims

By Dave Simpson (September 14, 2021, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Hartford Financial Services Group announced Tuesday that the insurance company has upped its proposed payout from $650 million to $787 million to resolve sexual abuse claims in Delaware bankruptcy court related to the Boy Scouts of America child abuse scandal. The proposal is calculated before taxes, improves on an April offer, and is still subject to a bankruptcy judge's approval. The Connecticut-based insurance company will make the payment to the Boy Scouts of America and its local councils in exchange for releasing it of any obligation under the insurance policies, most of which were issued in the 1970s, according to the...

