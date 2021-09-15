Greenberg Traurig Nabs Music Atty From Manatt In LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 15, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP snagged a music attorney from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP for its entertainment and media practice in Los Angeles, the firm announced Tuesday. Charles J. "Jeff" Biederman, who represents artists like Dierks Bentley as well as the estate of Miles Davis, has joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder. In addition to his work for individual artists, Biederman also represents companies in the music, television, film, and fashion and branding industries. Biederman, who worked at Greenberg Traurig as an associate early in his career, said in a statement Tuesday that the firm's international presence was a major factor in...

