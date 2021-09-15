CN Exits Battle For KCS, Clearing Path For Rival's $31B Deal

By Benjamin Horney (September 15, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Canadian National will no longer pursue Kansas City Southern after the target said Wednesday it terminated a roughly $33.6 billion deal with CN to instead merge with rival railway suitor Canadian Pacific in a $31 billion transaction that offers more regulatory certainty. Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Co. have been vying for KCS since March, with each eventually making bids that topped $30 billion. Although CN's proposal had the higher price tag, CP's brought with it more regulatory certainty; the U.S. Surface Transportation Board — a railway industry regulator tasked with reviewing mergers between railroads for their public...

