Baker Donelson Adds Housing Rules Pro In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (September 15, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has added to its Atlanta office a former longtime solo practitioner whose career includes a stint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and founding a company that offers fair housing compliance training. Theresa L. "Terry" Kitay will bolster the firm's litigation and real estate practices, bringing on her book of business from years of advising housing professionals all over the country, including developers and architects, on complying with federal housing requirements as well as defending clients against enforcement actions and other matters. Kitay owned Theresa L. Kitay Attorney at Law for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS