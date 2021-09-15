South African Energy Co. Gets $619M Arbitration Award OK'd

By Caleb Drickey (September 15, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that South African oil company Digoil had waited long enough to collect on a $619 million arbitration award against the Democratic Republic of Congo and confirmed the award's validity. District Judge Richard Leon's opinion backed a 2016 finding by a panel of International Chamber of Commerce arbitrators that the Congolese government, which refused to participate in Digoil's US-based litigation, waited too long to void a pair of hydrocarbon drilling contracts in favor of another firm. "The [Federal Arbitration Act] affords this court little discretion in refusing or deferring enforcement of foreign arbitral awards," Judge Leon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS